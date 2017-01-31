KPCC chief V M Sudheeran visiting K
Muraleedharan MLA staging a hunger
strike in front of the Law Academy Law
College in the capital city seeking the
resignation of Lekshmi Nair from the
principal's post
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala Sunday sent a letter to the chief minister demanding a comprehensive probe on the setting ablaze of a student identified as Lekshmi Krishna Kum..
KOCHI: There is very possibility for S Sreesanth to return back to the Indian team, said Kerala Cricket Association former chief T C Mathew. Mathew directed Sreesanth to approach Vinod Rai, new BCCI h..
KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Saturday ordered an insurance company to give compensation to a woman who had suffered a leg fracture while visiting a water theme park in Chalakudy ..
Youth actor Dhyan Sreenivasan is getting married shortly. The marriage will take place in Kannur on April 7. His would-be is Technopark employee Arpitha. The wedding reception has been arranged in Ern..