January 30, Monday 2017 6:29 AM       
  Kerala Congress (M) chairman K M Mani along with his wife Kuttiyamma cutting a cake on his 84th birthday along with the inmates of Gandhi Nagar Navajeevan in Kottayam  
After quitting Congress, Krishna takes potshots at l ..
Modi hits out at AAP, Cong in poll-bound Punjab ..
Nine jail inmates shifted after violence ..
BCCI condoles demise of India U-19 trainer Sawant ..
Three killed in car-truck collision ..
BJP leader attacked by unidentified men ..
Blind teenage girl kept hostage, gang-raped in UP ..
CPM fail to reach consensus, law management firm in stand
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bilateral talks between the CPM and the law college management at the AKG Centre here on Sunday,failed to make any headway on the ongoing st...
CIA assessed Rajiv assassination five years before he was killed
NEW DELHI: Five years before Rajiv Gandhi was killed in 1991, the US Central Intelligence Agency had prepared a very detailed and thorough "brief" on what would ha...
Akhilesh, Rahul call for crushing BJP's divisive politics
LUCKNOW: In a clear show of camaraderie and personal bonding, the scions of Congress and Samajwadi Party Sunday came together to give a call for crushing BJP's divi...
Smile more to score more: PM to students, parents ahead of exam season
NEW DELHI: With the exam season round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday exhorted students and their families to treat exams as a festival and not as a ...
Athirappilly project not cancelled, says Minister Mani
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Athirappilly hydro-electric project has not been cancelled, said Minister M M Mani. The project would be implemented after reaching a consensus, he said. Controversies on the p..
Tearful adieu to bharatanatyam dancer
Party to probe congress member’s abstention, says Sudheeran
 
INDIA
Priyanka an asset to party: Rahul
LUCKNOW: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was an asset to the party. Asked if Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in the election, Gandhi told the media: ..
Shun pomp, DMK leader Stalin tells cadres
Begged for help, not loans, says Mallya
WORLD
57 dead in first US raid on Qaeda in Yemen under Trump
ADEN: A US raid in Yemen killed 41 suspected Al-Qaeda militants and 16 civilians today, an official said, in what would be America's first military action in the country under President Donald Trump...
It's not a Muslim ban, Trump defends immigration order
Trump's immigration order: US judge blocks deportations
SPORTS
'18 Till I Live': Roger beats Rafa to win Australian Open
MELOURNE: Roger Federer, considered the greatest player ever to a grace a tennis court, Sunday won the Australian Open with a five-set win over arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a memorable finale to annexe ..
Sania and Dodig end runner-up at Australian Open
Nadal vs Federer: Dream final becomes reality in Australia
BUSINESS
Microsoft profit edges up as it absorbs LinkedIn
WASHINGTON: Microsoft reported a rise in profits over the past quarter, showing gains in cloud computing and other new areas of focus as it absorbed the LinkedIn social network. The US tech giant o..
Mauritius joins global effort to curb MNE profit-shifting
Mallya breathes fire against SEBI ban order
 
CITY
Take back excess land, says VS
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPI (M) leader and Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan has urged the government to take back excess land under the possession of the Kerala ..
Student groups clash on Maharaja’s campus
Ice cream parlour case posted to March 4
Case to be filed against erring SI
  MOVIES  
  Mammootty again with Salim Ahammed?
A report says that mega star Mammotty and director Salim Ahammed are uniting again in their new project. If the report is to be believed, they will come together in the film titled Mappila Khalasi. Th..
  Kamal Haasan's sweet birthday message for daughter Shruti
CHENNAI: Southern star Kamal Haasan has wished his daughter, Shruti Haasan on her birthday saying that she has come far but there's still a long way to go. The 62-year-old legend took to Twitter t..
   No competition between us, says Mohanlal
   Muzik247 releases video of song from 'Oru Mexican Aparatha'​
 
 Mammootty to play ‘4’ feet tall character
After playing Putturumees in Soorya Maanasam and the lead role in Ponthan Mada, for the first time in his career Mammootty will be playing an entirely different character. He will play a four feet ta..
 Prithvi, Narain, Bhavana again
Prithviraj and Narain are teaming up again. Narain is for the first time acting with Jinu Abraham, script writer of Prithviraj’s Masters and London Bridge, directorial debut...
   Even if Vidya has gone, Amy will come: Kamal
   Suresh Gopi's son as hero again
SCI&TECH
Moon may have formed from collision of tiny 'moonlets'
China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet
NASA to launch two robotic probes to study early solar system
After Mars, ISRO eyes Venus and Jupiter
New, rare galaxy spotted over 359 mln light-years away
Coconut sized tumor removed from Iraqi woman's head
Bacteria-powered battery built on single sheet of paper
'Human-made objects on Earth amount to 30 trillion tonnes'
Element 117 officially named 'Tennessine'
Predatory bacteria may wipe out 'superbugs': study
 
EDUCATION
Scholarships for minority students
Spot allotment for vacant seats
Coaching for NET exam
MCA results published
Engineering score list published
FIITJEE’s Fortunate 40 test
PG medical entrance
Applications invited for Matlab training
Applications invited
Engg-Medical entrance exam to begin on April 25
