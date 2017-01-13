    Bookmark Kaumudi Online  Bookmark this site  Editor@Kaumudi  |  Marketing  Print Advt rates  |  Calendar 2016  |  Rss Feeds        Go!  
January 26, Thursday 2017 6:09 PM       
       Two Keralites killed in Dubai                                              Law Academy: Panel finds truth in complaints levelled                                              Serial blasts by ULFA on R-day in Assam                                              Soldier's widow receives Ashok Chakra                                              Russian envoy Alexander M Kadakin passes away                                              Trump orders construction of Mexico border wall                                              Serena, Venus set up dream Australian final
  Governor Justice P Sathasivan inspecting the guard of honour at the 67th Republic Day parade held at the Central Stadium in the capital city  
Pannnerselvam hoists national flag on Republic Day ..
Five killed as avalanches hit Kashmir ..
95-year-old woman files nomination from Agra seat ..
RLD candidate's guards arrested in Muzaffarnagar ..
Modi, Shah to campaign for BJP in Uttarakhand ..
Avalanche in Gurez sector leaves four dead ..
Two electrocuted to death in Azamgarh ..
Kerala on course to become fully electrified state: Governor
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Leading the 68th Republic Day celebrations in Kerala, Governor P Sathasivam Thursday said the state is moving ahead to be declared as a fully el...
Two avalanches hit Gurez sector, six soldiers killed
SRINAGAR: Six soldiers were killed while several others are missing after two avalanches in Gurez Sector of Kashmir, an army official said Thursday....
India displays military might, NSG makes debut in Republic Day parade
NEW DELHI: In a first, 'black cat' commandos of elite counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) participated in the Republic Day parade at Rajpath here....
Nation is facing great challenges
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The challenges faced by the nation are not so small, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a note written in the chief minister’s official F...
Law Academy: Panel finds truth in complaints levelled
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The syndicate sub-committee of Kerala University probing the allegations related to the Law Academy Law College finds truth in the complaints levelled. The panel came to this concl..
Two Keralites killed in Dubai
Doctor in custody for misbehaving with student
 
INDIA
Russian envoy Alexander M Kadakin passes away
NEW DELHI: Long-serving Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away Thursday. 67-year-old Kadakin breathed his last at 8:56 am at a private hospital, officials said...
Soldier's widow receives Ashok Chakra
Serial blasts by ULFA on R-day in Assam
WORLD
Trump orders construction of Mexico border wall
WASHINGTON: Acting on his campaign promises, US President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders for construction of a wall along the Mexican border and speeding the deportation of undocumented ..
Extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, 12 killed
Kuwait hangs seven prisons, including royal, in mass execution
SPORTS
Serena, Venus set up dream Australian final
MELBOURNE: Unstoppable Serena Williams zeroed in on a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title today by setting up an Australian Open final against her older sister Venus, as the siblings' dream came tr..
Chance for Rasool, Chahal to become India's T20 bowlers: Kohli
Kohli refuses to be scared by Mills
BUSINESS
Mallya breathes fire against SEBI ban order
NEW DELHI: Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya has hit out at SEBI for barring him from securities market with regard to alleged fund diversion from United Spirits and termed the charges "baseless..
Indian Bank shares jump 6 pc on stellar Q3 show
Ola appoints Vishal Kaul as COO
 
CITY
Case registered against Kalamassery Municipal Chairperson
KOCHI: The city police arraigned Kalamassery Municipal Chairperson Jessy Peter and her spouse as accused in an illegal money lending case. According to the police, the case, based on a complaint by De..
Probe against former ministers, IAS officers
Student from Malappuram killed in accident
Jishnu was tortured, say relatives
  No competition between us, says Mohanlal
Mohanlal and Mammootty are the two superstars of the Malayalam film industry. It is difficult to find an answer for the question ‘who is the best among these two”. Both are equally good is the ans..
  Muzik247 releases video of song from 'Oru Mexican Aparatha'​
Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the song video, "Emanmare Emanmare" from the upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer, 'Oru Mexican Aparatha'. This protest s..
   Mammootty to play ‘4’ feet tall character
   Prithvi, Narain, Bhavana again
 
 Even if Vidya has gone, Amy will come: Kamal
Director Kamal has said the production of Amy, the biopic on late poet and writer Kamala Suraiyya, will not be affected even if actress Vidya Balan has stepped back from the project...
 Suresh Gopi's son as hero again
Panchara Palumuttai is the film in which Suresh Gopi’s son Gokul Suresh is acting after acting in the the film Muthu. Devi Ajith is producing the film and newbie Sharon K Vipin is directing the film..
   Shamna's new film Rakshasi
   Fahadh again in Vineeth film
Moon may have formed from collision of tiny 'moonlets'
China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet
NASA to launch two robotic probes to study early solar system
After Mars, ISRO eyes Venus and Jupiter
New, rare galaxy spotted over 359 mln light-years away
Coconut sized tumor removed from Iraqi woman's head
Bacteria-powered battery built on single sheet of paper
'Human-made objects on Earth amount to 30 trillion tonnes'
Element 117 officially named 'Tennessine'
Predatory bacteria may wipe out 'superbugs': study
 
Scholarships for minority students
Spot allotment for vacant seats
Coaching for NET exam
MCA results published
Engineering score list published
FIITJEE’s Fortunate 40 test
PG medical entrance
Applications invited for Matlab training
Applications invited
Engg-Medical entrance exam to begin on April 25
