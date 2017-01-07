    Bookmark Kaumudi Online  Bookmark this site  Editor@Kaumudi  |  Marketing  Print Advt rates  |  Calendar 2016  |  Rss Feeds        Go!  
  A cultural procession held as part of the 57 the School Kalolsavam in Kannur  
Massive protest in favour of Jallikattu in Madurai ..
Karnataka police officer arrested on rape charge ..
Congress MLA gets threat call ..
Patna boat tragedy: Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 ..
Police warns of action against those defying SC ban ..
Army man on 'hunger strike', wife also joins in ..
Three held for rape and murder of minor ..
Sreelekha shifted, Muhammed Yasin new Intelligence ADGP
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has carried out a major shuffle of top police officials. Intelligence ADGP R Sreelekha has been shifted from the post. Muham...
SC nod to terminate 24-week-old foetus citing medical reasons
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday allowed a Mumbai-based woman, who is in her 24th week of pregnancy, to undergo termination of the foetus as it does not have a sk...
Don't let rivals exploit crisis created by Jaya's death: Sasikala to AIADMK
CHENNAI: AIADMK chief V K Sasikala on Monday asked her party men to ensure "enemies" did not exploit the "crisis" created by the "sudden" demise of her predece...
Vigilance case against SIDCO former MD Saji Basheer
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance has registered a case against SIDCO former managing director Saji Basheer for illegal appointments after violating norms. A case ha...
Azharuddin's nomination for HCA president's post was rejected. Do you agree to this?
Yes
  
No
  
Don't know
  
 
 
Colourful start for Kalolsavam 2017
KANNUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday inaugurated the 57th School Kalolsavam at Nila, the main venue of the fest. Singer K S Chithra was the chief guest at the function presided over by C Rav..
Man commits suicide after killing daughter
SFI march to Law Academy turns violent
 
Sidhu says he is born Congressman
NEW DELHI: Having joined Congress after hectic negotiations, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu Monday said he was a "born Congressman" who was coming back to his roots and would be read..
Father of five held for sexually assaulting minor girls
Three militants killed in encounter
32 dead as cargo plane crash destroys Kyrgyzstan houses
BISHKEK: A Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashed into a village near Kyrgyzstan's main airport today, killing 32 people and destroying homes after attempting to land in thick fog, authorities said...
China hands over two ships to Pak Navy for Gwadar security
44 jailed for mafia-style crime in China
Kashyap hurts his shoulder during PBL final
NEW DELHI: On a comeback trail after his long injury lay off, Indian shutter Parupalli Kashyap has been again ruled out of action for three months after suffering a shoulder injury during the Premier ..
Parthiv decimates Mumbai, leads Gujarat to win maiden title
Azharuddin's nomination for HCA president's post rejected
Autonomy impinged, protest RBI staff
MUMBAI: Feeling "humiliated" by events since demonetisation, RBI employees today wrote to Governor Urjit Patel protesting against operational "mismanagement" in the exercise and Government impingi..
Will continue my association with TCS: Chandra to employees
RBI may cut repo rate by 25 basis points in Feb: HSBC report
 
Three killed in train accidents
KANNUR: Three members of a family, including two women and a child were killed while crossing the railway track at Punool Pettipalam near Thalassery. According to New Mahe police, the dead were identi..
Gold seized
Probe against British national
Parked truck destroyed in fire
  Even if Vidya has gone, Amy will come: Kamal
Director Kamal has said the production of Amy, the biopic on late poet and writer Kamala Suraiyya, will not be affected even if actress Vidya Balan has stepped back from the project...
  Suresh Gopi's son as hero again
Panchara Palumuttai is the film in which Suresh Gopiâ€™s son Gokul Suresh is acting after acting in the the film Muthu. Devi Ajith is producing the film and newbie Sharon K Vipin is directing the film..
   Shamna's new film Rakshasi
   Fahadh again in Vineeth film
 
 Again in role with a difference
After a small gap Swetha Menon is back in a different role in P T Kunhu Muhammed's film. She will play actress Prayaga's mother's role.The character's name is Saira. Saira will be coming to ..
 Mammootty along with Iniya
After a brilliant performance in Swarnakkaduva directed by Jose Thomas, Iniya is acting in Director Ranjithâ€™s Puthen Panam. She is playing the role of a Tamil lass, who will be seen with Mammoottyâ..
   No prob with company partner: Sandra
   Bollywood mourns veteran actor Om Puri's sudden demise
Moon may have formed from collision of tiny 'moonlets'
China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet
NASA to launch two robotic probes to study early solar system
After Mars, ISRO eyes Venus and Jupiter
New, rare galaxy spotted over 359 mln light-years away
Coconut sized tumor removed from Iraqi woman's head
Bacteria-powered battery built on single sheet of paper
'Human-made objects on Earth amount to 30 trillion tonnes'
Element 117 officially named 'Tennessine'
Predatory bacteria may wipe out 'superbugs': study
 
Scholarships for minority students
Spot allotment for vacant seats
Coaching for NET exam
MCA results published
Engineering score list published
FIITJEEâ€™s Fortunate 40 test
PG medical entrance
Applications invited for Matlab training
Applications invited
Engg-Medical entrance exam to begin on April 25
