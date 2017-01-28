    Bookmark Kaumudi Online  Bookmark this site  Editor@Kaumudi  |  Marketing  Print Advt rates  |  Calendar 2016  |  Rss Feeds        Go!  
  CPM leader M A Baby, writers M Mukundan, Zakkariya and Punathil Kunjabdulla arrive in a Kozhikode beach-side hotel to take part in the Kerala literary fest.  
Post-Godhra Riots Case: 28 Accused Acquitted Over La ..
Remonetisation nearly complete, says Shaktikanta Das ..
Bill in LS to make holding of scrapped notes punisha ..
Army jawan treks through snow, carries mother's bod ..
NEET 2017 to be counted as first attempt: CBSE ..
Hope to take GST legislations to Parliament this ses ..
Aircel-Maxis: SC puts probing questions to SSP on hi ..
Govt shuts down Bevco outlet at Nanthancode
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Law Academy strike seems to have had its influence on another sensational social issue. Following similar high profile protests for two days,...
Law Academy: Minutes handed over to district administration
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Law Academy management on Friday handed over the minutes of the consensus it reached with the SFI in an earlier meeting to the district admin...
Chief secretary recommends action against Jacob Thomas
THIRUVAVANANTHAPURAM: Chief secretary S M Vijayanand demanded the removal of vigilance director Jacob Thomas from his post. The report submitted by K M Abraham, secr...
more
RBI to soon put new Rs 100 banknotes in circulation
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank will soon put into circulation new Rs 100 banknotes which will be similar to the design of the ones in Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005. "The ...
Sports Lottery: Case against T P Das
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance has filed a case against Sports Council President T P Das, making him accused number one in the lottery corruption case. An FIR that indicts him for not utilising eve..
Jisha's mother, sister tussle; police woman get injured
Law Academy: Students says no to discussions
 
Nirbhaya case: SC to hear afresh convicts' plea on sentence
NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court today said it would hear afresh the aspect of awarding death penalty to four convicts in the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape and murde..
Jaitley defends surcharge levy, says rich must pay more
I'm like a football being kicked around by two teams: Mallya
US slaps new sanctions on Iranian entities after missile test
WASHINGTON: The US today slapped more than two dozen Iranian entities with sanctions, two days after the Islamic republic dismissed President Donald Trump's warnings over its latest missile test as b..
Iran 'playing with fire,' Trump says
Machete attacker shot at Louvre in Paris
Davis Cup: Ramkumar, Yuki power India to 2-0 lead on Day 1
PUNE: Ramkumar Ramanthan scored a fluent win after Yuki Bhambri eked out a straight set victory to hand India a commanding 2-0 lead against New Zealand on the opening day of the Asia/Oceania Group I D..
Maximum of 76 players to be bought at IPL auction on Feb 20
Kevin Pietersen pulls out of IPL-10 owing to excess cricket
NCLAT rejects Mistry's plea against Tata Sons' EGM on Feb 6
NEW DELHI: National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today quashed a set of petitions filed by ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry against the shareholder meeting called by the Tata Group hol..
With 5 million sales, Honda CB Shine creates domestic, global records
Manufacturing PMI rebounds from note ban downturn
 
Aadhaar for physically challenged
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made special arrangements for Aadhaar enrolment of physically challenged citizens. A release issued by the Kerala State IT ..
One held for murder
Five held for assaulting panchayat chief
Man jumps in front of moving train, loses leg
  Krrish 4 shoot in Kochi
The fourth sequel to super-hit film Krrish will be shot in Kochi as well. This was revealed by none other than its hero and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan himself. The actor revealed this when he wa..
  Mohanlal also appears as teacher
Following Mammootty, Mohanlal will also appear as a teacher in a new film. The film will be directed by Laljose. Importantly, this for the first time, Laljose is casting Mohanlal in his film..
   Dhyan Srinivasan is getting married
   Nivin Pauly’s Richi
 
 Radhika as Dileep's mother
After Lion, Ramaleela is the film in which Dileep will be seen as a political leader, next. In the film being directed by Arun Gopi, Radhika Sharath Kumar will play Dileep's mother. Radhika who..
 Mammootty again with Salim Ahammed?
A report says that mega star Mammotty and director Salim Ahammed are uniting again in their new project. If the report is to be believed, they will come together in the film titled Mappila Khalasi. Th..
   Kamal Haasan's sweet birthday message for daughter Shruti
   No competition between us, says Mohanlal
Moon may have formed from collision of tiny 'moonlets'
China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet
NASA to launch two robotic probes to study early solar system
After Mars, ISRO eyes Venus and Jupiter
New, rare galaxy spotted over 359 mln light-years away
Coconut sized tumor removed from Iraqi woman's head
Bacteria-powered battery built on single sheet of paper
'Human-made objects on Earth amount to 30 trillion tonnes'
Element 117 officially named 'Tennessine'
Predatory bacteria may wipe out 'superbugs': study
 
Scholarships for minority students
Spot allotment for vacant seats
Coaching for NET exam
MCA results published
Engineering score list published
FIITJEE’s Fortunate 40 test
PG medical entrance
Applications invited for Matlab training
Applications invited
Engg-Medical entrance exam to begin on April 25
