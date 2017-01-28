THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance has filed a case against Sports Council President T P Das, making him accused number one in the lottery corruption case. An FIR that indicts him for not utilising eve..
NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court today said it would hear afresh the aspect of awarding death penalty to four convicts in the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape and murde..
WASHINGTON: The US today slapped more than two dozen Iranian entities with sanctions, two days after the Islamic republic dismissed President Donald Trump's warnings over its latest missile test as b..
PUNE: Ramkumar Ramanthan scored a fluent win after Yuki Bhambri eked out a straight set victory to hand India a commanding 2-0 lead against New Zealand on the opening day of the Asia/Oceania Group I D..
NEW DELHI: National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today quashed a set of petitions filed by ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry against the shareholder meeting called by the Tata Group hol..
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made special arrangements for Aadhaar enrolment of physically challenged citizens. A release issued by the Kerala State IT ..
A report says that mega star Mammotty and director Salim Ahammed are uniting again in their new project. If the report is to be believed, they will come together in the film titled Mappila Khalasi. Th..