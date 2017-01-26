    Bookmark Kaumudi Online  Bookmark this site  Editor@Kaumudi  |  Marketing  Print Advt rates  |  Calendar 2016  |  Rss Feeds        Go!  
switch to malayalam version
  
 
February 02, Thursday 2017 2:14 AM       
       HEADLINES :   BJP march turns violent; police stoned                                              Budget has neglected Kerala, says Chennithala                                              BJP hartal: Stones pelted at KSRTC buses                                              No AIIMS for Kerala                                              Attempt to set on fire college student for unrequited love                                              Railways to focus on safety, cleanliness: Jaitley                                              Aadhar-based health cards for senior citizens                                              Modi terms budget as 'futuristic'                                              Cigarettes, pan masala turn dearer                                              Big mistake if budget not postponed: Congress                                              China may deploy 2nd aircraft carrier near South China Sea                                              WH hints at including Pakistan in Trump's travel ban list                                              FIR will be registered against Saeed: Pak minister                                              'Chess Master' Chahal guides India to amazing series win                                              Kaumudi Facebook
  The controversial post of Kozhencherry youth congress leader Abin John, showing half portion of the face of Congress leader Chennithala and BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan. Following complaints, DCC decided to expel Abin from the party.  
LATEST NEWS                                  
Demonetisation bold, decisive step; to boost economy ..
Ahamed served country with great diligence: Modi ..
Ahamed was a tireless campaigner for underprivileged ..
HC seeks reply on petition by wife of Army man ..
Ministers pay homage to E Ahamed ..
Fire breaks out in Parliament on the eve of Budget d ..
GDP to rise next fiscal, says Economic Survey ..
more
 
TOP STORIES  
Budget softens demonetisation blow, Income Tax slashed by 5%
NEW DELHI: Softening the demonetisation blow, the budget for 2017-18 Wednesday halved the tax to 5 per cent on incomes upto Rs 5 lakh but proposed a new surcharge of...
more
Expenses will have to be cut: Thomas Isaac on budget
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said the State government will be forced to curtail the expenses of State projects in view of the budget ...
more
Love's revenge: Girl, youth succumb to injuries
KOTTAYAM: A college girl, who was attacked by another boy student of the same college, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday evening. The youth student who had atte...
more
Cash dealings above Rs 3 lakh banned from Apr 1, says Jaitley
NEW DELHI: Continuing with government steps to clamp down on black money, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday proposed to ban all cash transactions above Rs 3 la...
more
 
Do you think law academy strike is being politicised?
Yes
  
No
  
Don't kow
  
 
 
Views on Vizhinjam
Harassment of seniors
Which of these two systems is really democratic?
Mullaperiyar Dam will burst soon due to under-design
‘Our children want non veg’
 
 
KERALA more  
Law Academy: John Brittas comes out with explanation
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Journalist and Kairali TV MD John Brittas has come out with a strong reply against criticism against him over Law Academy issue. “I’m a rank holder in BA and MA. I have a high ..
CM criticises timing of budget presentation
Attempt to set on fire college student for unrequited love
 
INDIA
more  
Budget focuses on 10 sectors to ensure TECIndia: Jaitley
NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said the focus of his Budget for 2017-18 will be on 10 important sectors, including farmers, infrastructure, digital economy and tax administration t..
Railways to focus on safety, cleanliness: Jaitley
Cigarettes, pan masala turn dearer
WORLD
more  
FIR will be registered against Saeed: Pak minister
LAHORE: An FIR will be registered against Jamaat-u-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, a senior Pakistani minister has said, without clarifying under which case the Mumbai attack mastermind would be booked. "..
WH hints at including Pakistan in Trump's travel ban list
China may deploy 2nd aircraft carrier near South China Sea
SPORTS
more  
'Chess Master' Chahal guides India to amazing series win
BENGALURU: Young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted a dramatic collapse with incredible figures of 6 for 25 as England lost 8 wickets for a mere 8 runs losing the final T20 International against In..
W Indies' Russell gets year ban for doping breach
Amitabh Chaudhary barred from conducting test team selection meeting
BUSINESS
more  
Govt removes all taxes on PoS machines to push e-payments
NEW DELHI: In a move to push digital payments, the government today removed all duties on devices used in the process of cashless transactions like point of sales machines, finger print readers etc. ..
Stock markets hail Budget, Sensex rallies 486 points
Volkswagen to pay $1.2B or more to owners of big diesels
 
CITY
more  
Aadhaar for physically challenged
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made special arrangements for Aadhaar enrolment of physically challenged citizens. A release issued by the Kerala State IT ..
One held for murder
Five held for assaulting panchayat chief
Man jumps in front of moving train, loses leg
  MOVIES  
more  
 		 
  Dhyan Srinivasan is getting married
Youth actor Dhyan Sreenivasan is getting married shortly. The marriage will take place in Kannur on April 7. His would-be is Technopark employee Arpitha. The wedding reception has been arranged in Ern..
  Nivin Pauly’s Richi
Nivin Pauly’s new Tamil film to be directed by new comer Gautham Ramachandran has been titled Richi. He is doing the role of a goon called Richard hailing from Thoothukudi. Sradha Sreenath, Natraj S..
   Radhika as Dileep's mother
   Mammootty again with Salim Ahammed?
 
 Kamal Haasan's sweet birthday message for daughter Shruti
CHENNAI: Southern star Kamal Haasan has wished his daughter, Shruti Haasan on her birthday saying that she has come far but there's still a long way to go. The 62-year-old legend took to Twitter t..
 No competition between us, says Mohanlal
Mohanlal and Mammootty are the two superstars of the Malayalam film industry. It is difficult to find an answer for the question ‘who is the best among these two”. Both are equally good is the ans..
   Muzik247 releases video of song from 'Oru Mexican Aparatha'​
   Mammootty to play ‘4’ feet tall character
SCI&TECH
more  
Moon may have formed from collision of tiny 'moonlets'
China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet
NASA to launch two robotic probes to study early solar system
After Mars, ISRO eyes Venus and Jupiter
New, rare galaxy spotted over 359 mln light-years away
Coconut sized tumor removed from Iraqi woman's head
Bacteria-powered battery built on single sheet of paper
'Human-made objects on Earth amount to 30 trillion tonnes'
Element 117 officially named 'Tennessine'
Predatory bacteria may wipe out 'superbugs': study
 
EDUCATION
more  
Scholarships for minority students
Spot allotment for vacant seats
Coaching for NET exam
MCA results published
Engineering score list published
FIITJEE’s Fortunate 40 test
PG medical entrance
Applications invited for Matlab training
Applications invited
Engg-Medical entrance exam to begin on April 25
Home Kerala India World Business Sports Sci&tech Education Automobile CityNews Movies Environment Letters 
© Copyright keralakaumudi Online 2014  |  Reproduction in whole or in part without written permission is prohibited.
Head Office Address: Kaumudi Buildings, Pettah P.O, Trivandrum - 695024, India.
Online queries reach Deepu Sasidharan, + 91 98472 38959 or Email deepu[at]kaumudi.com
Customer Service - Advertisement Disclaimer Statement   |  Copyright Policy