February 06, Monday 2017 4:39 AM       
  KPCC chief V M Sudheeran visiting K Muraleedharan MLA staging a hunger strike in front of the Law Academy Law College in the capital city seeking the resignation of Lekshmi Nair from the principal's post  
Demonetization has affected normal life: Chidambaram ..
Woman gang-raped in Bikaner ..
Rs 6 lakh in cash seized on Delhi-Dehradun NH ..
UN seeks India's nominee for anti-terror panel ..
JMM calls agitation to protect rights of 'sons of s ..
36 injured in Jallikattu event at Avanipuram ..
Elderly couple murdered in robbery attempt ..
Law Academy College closes indefinitely
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The management of the Law Academy has decided to shut down the college for an indefinite period following the strike going on seeking the resigna...
Sasikala elected AIADMK legislature party leader
CHENNAI: Over a month after she took charge as AIADMK General Secretary following J Jayalalithaa's demise, V K Sasikala was Sunday elected legislature party leader,...
People did not vote for anyone from Jaya's household to be CM: Stalin
CHENNAI: People of Tamil Nadu did not vote for anyone from Jayalalithaa's "household" to be chief minister, says DMK working president M K Stalin, who appears to ...
Law Academy strike sponsored by BJP, says Kadakampally
KOZHIKODE: Minister Kadakampally Surendran Sunday said the strike in the Law Academy Law College is being sponsored by the BJP. Talking to reporters here, he said th...
Chennithala seeks probe on setting ablaze of student
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala Sunday sent a letter to the chief minister demanding a comprehensive probe on the setting ablaze of a student identified as Lekshmi Krishna Kum..
Muhammed Riyaz selected DYFI all India president
Sudheeran seeks apology from Pinarayi
 
If you don't vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC
NEW DELHI: If you don't vote, then you have "no right" to question or blame the government, the Supreme Court has observed. The candid admission of an activist seeking a blanket order to remove enc..
Akhilesh clinging to whatever support he gets, says Modi
Kashmir is core dispute between India and Pakistan: Sharif
Trump's request to reinstate travel ban denied by appeals court
WASHINGTON: A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugee..
New Pentagon chief an instant hit in Japan, SKorea
Indian-origin couple fight on space ticket in divorce battle
Sreesanth has opportunity to return to team, says T C Mathew
KOCHI: There is very possibility for S Sreesanth to return back to the Indian team, said Kerala Cricket Association former chief T C Mathew. Mathew directed Sreesanth to approach Vinod Rai, new BCCI h..
Indian boys win team gold in Asian Junior Squash
Aditi has rough final day but still finishes sixth
Economy to grow more than 7% next fiscal: Govt
NEW DELHI: Stepping up the growth pitch, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das today expressed confidence that the economy will grow upwards of 7 per cent next fiscal...
Bogus long-term capital gains by shell cos at Rs80,000cr: CBDT
Budget targets can be achieved, say rating agencies
 
SHRC orders compensation for injured woman
KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Saturday ordered an insurance company to give compensation to a woman who had suffered a leg fracture while visiting a water theme park in Chalakudy ..
Transgenders detained
Woman accuses DCP of traffic violation
Body of missing youth found
  Prithviraj and Mamata again
After Amal Neerad’s Anwar and Kamal’s Celluloid, Prithviraj and Mamta Mohandas are teaming up again. The two are uniting in the debut film of Nirmal Sahadev, who has worked as an assistant directo..
  Bachchan as Mohanlal’s father
Bigwigs in film world Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal will be coming together in a 3D Malayalam film. The title of the film is Odiyan. Famous ad director Sreekumar is directing the film. Besides th..
   Krrish 4 shoot in Kochi
   Mohanlal also appears as teacher
 
 Dhyan Srinivasan is getting married
Youth actor Dhyan Sreenivasan is getting married shortly. The marriage will take place in Kannur on April 7. His would-be is Technopark employee Arpitha. The wedding reception has been arranged in Ern..
 Nivin Pauly’s Richi
Nivin Pauly’s new Tamil film to be directed by new comer Gautham Ramachandran has been titled Richi. He is doing the role of a goon called Richard hailing from Thoothukudi. Sradha Sreenath, Natraj S..
   Radhika as Dileep's mother
   Mammootty again with Salim Ahammed?
Moon may have formed from collision of tiny 'moonlets'
China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet
NASA to launch two robotic probes to study early solar system
After Mars, ISRO eyes Venus and Jupiter
New, rare galaxy spotted over 359 mln light-years away
Coconut sized tumor removed from Iraqi woman's head
Bacteria-powered battery built on single sheet of paper
'Human-made objects on Earth amount to 30 trillion tonnes'
Element 117 officially named 'Tennessine'
Predatory bacteria may wipe out 'superbugs': study
 
Scholarships for minority students
Spot allotment for vacant seats
Coaching for NET exam
MCA results published
Engineering score list published
FIITJEE’s Fortunate 40 test
PG medical entrance
Applications invited for Matlab training
Applications invited
Engg-Medical entrance exam to begin on April 25
