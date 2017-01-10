    Bookmark Kaumudi Online  Bookmark this site  Editor@Kaumudi  |  Marketing  Print Advt rates  |  Calendar 2016  |  Rss Feeds        Go!  
January 22, Sunday 2017 9:06 AM       
  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the state level of people's planning at Thekkinkkadu Maithani in Thrissur. Ministers V S Sunil Kumar, K T Jaleel, Dr Thomas Isaac, E Chandrashekaran and A C Moideen can also be seen  
Ward boy found dead with throat slit ..
SP leader Ambika Chaudhary joins BSP ..
Four robbers awarded 7 yr imprisonment ..
JNU student raped by 2 Afghan nationals in Delhi ..
Junior engineer made to apologise by touching BJP ML ..
10 coaches of Ranikhet Express derail in Rajasthan ..
Four killed as bus turns turtle ..
12 dead as seven coaches, engine derail near Vizianagaram of AP
BHUBANESWAR: Twelve people were killed as seven coaches and the engine of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andh...
Possibility of alliance with Cong in UP almost over: SP
LUCKNOW: Senior SP leader Naresh Agarwal Saturday said the possibility of an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress for the upcoming Assembly polls in Utt...
TN Governor approves ordinance, Jallikattu to be held tomorrow
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has approved the Jallikattu ordinance and the bull-taming sport will be held at Alaganallur in Madurai and other parts...
Pakistan releases Indian soldier, handed over to India
AMRITSAR: Pakistan on Saturday released Indian Army soldier, Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan, who had inadvertently crossed the LoC and was in the captivity of the neigh...
Adolf Lawrence named first accused in nursing recruitment scam
KOCHI: The CBI filed a charge sheet arraigning eight persons including Adolf Lawrence, native of Kollam and former Protector of Emigrants for irregularities worth billion in the Rs 200 crore nursing r..
Six held for murder of BJP activist
Truth will come out, says Kummanam
 
EC censures Kejriwal for bribe remarks at Goa poll rally
NEW DELHI: Cracking the whip, the Election Commission has censured Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his bribe remarks made at a poll rally in Goa and said if he continues to violate the model ..
RSS, BJP should desist from issuing threats over quota: Mayawati
Boy kills schoolmate; removes heart, chops body into pieces
Trump signs executive order against Obamacare on Day One
WASHINGTON: Within hours of taking the oath, new US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at "minimising the economic burden" of Obamacare "pending repeal", to make good on one of..
Prince William confirms he is quitting pilot role
Pak asks India, WB to inform it of all future hydel projects
Shikhar, Ishant in Delhi squad for Mushtaq T20
NEW DELHI: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and speedster Ishant Sharma were picked in Delhi T20 squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy...
Probably one of my best innings, says Yuvraj Singh
Saina, Jayaram reach quarterfinals in Malaysia Masters
Right time to invest in India: Gadkari
DAVOS: Showcasing India growth story before global business leaders here for WEF annual meeting, senior Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said it is the appropriate time to invest in the count..
Autonomy impinged, protest RBI staff
Will continue my association with TCS: Chandra to employees
 
Attack on tribal couple: Case against two more
IDUKKI: The Munnar police have included the names of Forest Range Officer Anilkumar and guard Suraj in a case related to physical attack on a tribal couple of Siocietykudy at Edamalakkudy recently...
Arrested BJP men released on bail in Kasaragod
Gold ornaments stolen from house
Man held on rape charge
  Prithvi, Narain, Bhavana again
Prithviraj and Narain are teaming up again. Narain is for the first time acting with Jinu Abraham, script writer of Prithviraj’s Masters and London Bridge, directorial debut...
  Even if Vidya has gone, Amy will come: Kamal
Director Kamal has said the production of Amy, the biopic on late poet and writer Kamala Suraiyya, will not be affected even if actress Vidya Balan has stepped back from the project...
   Suresh Gopi's son as hero again
   Shamna's new film Rakshasi
 
 Fahadh again in Vineeth film
After the film Ayal Njanalla, Fahadh Faasil and Vineeth Kumar, who is actor as well as director, are uniting. Now Vineeth is acting in VKP's film Careful. After completing Careful's shoot, th..
 Again in role with a difference
After a small gap Swetha Menon is back in a different role in P T Kunhu Muhammed's film. She will play actress Prayaga's mother's role.The character's name is Saira. Saira will be coming to ..
   Mammootty along with Iniya
   No prob with company partner: Sandra
Moon may have formed from collision of tiny 'moonlets'
China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet
NASA to launch two robotic probes to study early solar system
After Mars, ISRO eyes Venus and Jupiter
New, rare galaxy spotted over 359 mln light-years away
Coconut sized tumor removed from Iraqi woman's head
Bacteria-powered battery built on single sheet of paper
'Human-made objects on Earth amount to 30 trillion tonnes'
Element 117 officially named 'Tennessine'
Predatory bacteria may wipe out 'superbugs': study
 
Scholarships for minority students
Spot allotment for vacant seats
Coaching for NET exam
MCA results published
Engineering score list published
FIITJEE’s Fortunate 40 test
PG medical entrance
Applications invited for Matlab training
Applications invited
Engg-Medical entrance exam to begin on April 25
