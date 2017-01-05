    Bookmark Kaumudi Online  Bookmark this site  Editor@Kaumudi  |  Marketing  Print Advt rates  |  Calendar 2016  |  Rss Feeds        Go!  
       HEADLINES :   Congress leader K C Kadambooran dies                                              Ban on media: Case put off for four weeks                                              Director Kamal had better leave country: A N Radhakrishnan                                              Labourer dies as earth caves in                                              10 sovereign gold, cash stolen from NRI's house                                              Militants attack GREF camp near LoC, three labourers killed                                              PAC can call Modi on cash ban if RBI's reply not satisfactory                                              Jaya's death: Apollo Hospital to submit reports in sealed cover to Madras HC                                              16 arrested over Kardashian Paris robbery                                              Pakistan test-fires 1st nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile                                              'La La Land' sweeps Golden Globes, Streep slams Trump                                              Kerala enters final phase of Santosh trophy                                              Gujarat chasing history against mighty Mumbai                                              One might get to see fearless Dhoni and Yuvi of old: Yuvraj                                              Kaumudi Facebook
  Education Minister C Raveendranath launching the title song of the State school youth festival, at Kannur Collectorate Conference hall. MLAs James Mathew, A N Samzeer and T V Rajesh can also be seen.  
I'm SP chief, party symbol should stay with me: Mul ..
Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens after three days ..
Relief for UP Dangal as Geeta declared fit ..
Prabhu suspends two RPF officials in Odisha ..
BSF jawan commits suicide in Chhattisgarh ..
SAD chief Sukhbir's cavalcade stoned, four injured ..
Five killed in road mishap in UP ..
Engineering studentâ€™s suicide: Protest turns violent
THRISSUR: The protest held at Pampady Nehru engineering college in protest against the suicide of engineering student Jishnu turned violent on Monday. Jishnu Pran...
Woman's entry in Agasthyakoodam: No change in circular
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister K Raju has said that there is no change in the circular that denies permission for womenâ€™s entry in Agasthyakoodam. â€œThe pathway...
Govt views governance seriously: M A Baby
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM politburo member M A Baby has said a government which views the governance seriously is governing the State. â€œBoth chief minister and minis...
Pinarayi takes tough stand, IAS officers withdraw strike
THIRUVANANTHPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a tough stand against the strike called by the IAS officers expressing his strong dissatisfaction at their mo...
Do you think students are mentally and physically tortured in private engineering colleges?
Yes
  
No
  
Don't know
  
 
 
Views on Vizhinjam
Harassment of seniors
Which of these two systems is really democratic?
Mullaperiyar Dam will burst soon due to under-design
â€˜Our children want non vegâ€™
 
 
10 sovereign gold, cash stolen from NRI's house
KADAKKAVUR: Ten sovereign gold and Rs 3000 were stolen from one Amanâ€™s house near Vakkan Puthen temple on Sunday. Electronics equipment also has gone missing. The incident happened on Sunday even..
Labourer dies as earth caves in
Director Kamal had better leave country: A N Radhakrishnan
 
PAC can call Modi on cash ban if RBI's reply not satisfactory
NEW DELHI: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament can call Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of demonetization if it is not satisfied with the answers given by top finance ministry ..
Militants attack GREF camp near LoC, three labourers killed
Jaya's death: Apollo Hospital to submit reports in sealed cover to Madras HC
'La La Land' sweeps Golden Globes, Streep slams Trump
LOS ANGELES: "La La Land", a nostalgic ode to golden era Hollywood musical romances, waltzed away with seven trophies at the Golden Globe awards that saw Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep deliver a sca..
Pakistan test-fires 1st nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile
16 arrested over Kardashian Paris robbery
One might get to see fearless Dhoni and Yuvi of old: Yuvraj
NEW DELHI: One of Indian cricket's eternal comeback men Yuvraj Singh today hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to quit limited-overs captaincy as he feels that they can now conjure up the magic o..
Gujarat chasing history against mighty Mumbai
Kerala enters final phase of Santosh trophy
FM cites higher tax mop up to dismiss economic slowdown fears
NEW DELHI: Dismissing concerns of slowdown due to demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said both direct and indirect tax collections have shown robust increase during the April-December..
Demonetisation just a bump; India to maintain 7% growth: Cisco
Volkswagen defies 'dieselgate' to boost sales in 2016
 
KPCC seeks govt intervention on price rise
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC chief V M Sudheeran has asked the government to intervene immediately to check the steep rise in the price of rice in open market and to ensure that rice is made available to ..
Lata Mangeshkar bags award
Minister turns life-saver for accident victims
Ganja seized
  Again in role with a difference
After a small gap Swetha Menon is back in a different role in P T Kunhu Muhammed's film. She will play actress Prayaga's mother's role.The character's name is Saira. Saira will be coming to ..
  Mammootty along with Iniya
After a brilliant performance in Swarnakkaduva directed by Jose Thomas, Iniya is acting in Director Ranjithâ€™s Puthen Panam. She is playing the role of a Tamil lass, who will be seen with Mammoottyâ..
   No prob with company partner: Sandra
   Bollywood mourns veteran actor Om Puri's sudden demise
 
 Mammootty comes with Comedy entertainer
Mammootty will play the lead in a new comedy entertainment to be directed by Sethu. The star will play a common man, a departure from his usual mass look. He will join the sets after completing the sh..
 Dulqarâ€™s next with Ra Karthik
Reports say Dulqar Salman who made his Tamil entry through Mani Ratnamâ€™s O K Kanmani will be back in Kollywood again. The actor is all set to act in debutant Ra Karthikâ€™s film...
   Trisha in 26/11-based film
   Gauthami in Mollywood again
China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet
NASA to launch two robotic probes to study early solar system
After Mars, ISRO eyes Venus and Jupiter
New, rare galaxy spotted over 359 mln light-years away
Coconut sized tumor removed from Iraqi woman's head
Bacteria-powered battery built on single sheet of paper
'Human-made objects on Earth amount to 30 trillion tonnes'
Element 117 officially named 'Tennessine'
Predatory bacteria may wipe out 'superbugs': study
New potent vaccine may spell end for HIV
 
Scholarships for minority students
Spot allotment for vacant seats
Coaching for NET exam
MCA results published
Engineering score list published
FIITJEEâ€™s Fortunate 40 test
PG medical entrance
Applications invited for Matlab training
Applications invited
Engg-Medical entrance exam to begin on April 25
